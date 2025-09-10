Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belgorod Shuts Down Malls, Moves School Lessons Online Amid Large-Scale Drone Attack

Nikola Gungazov / TASS

Authorities in the southwestern Belgorod region said Wednesday that shopping malls would be temporarily closed and school instruction would be moved online amid Ukrainian drone attacks.

“Due to the operational situation, we’re temporarily suspending the operation of large shopping centers,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a message on Telegram.

Earlier, Gladkov said a Ukrainian attack damaged the regional government building and a home, though no injuries were reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said Ukraine launched 122 drones at the border region overnight, 11 of which were downed by air defense systems.

Later on Wednesday, Gladkov announced that schools would switch to remote learning for Thursday and Friday, while universities would decide individually whether to hold classes in person or online.

That message came shortly before the governor reported that three people were injured in drone attacks on the region.

Belgorod has faced regular cross-border shelling since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as well as periodic incursions by Ukrainian forces.

Read more about: Belgorod , Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Belgorod Region Injure At Least 16, Governor Says

Among the injured were a doctor and a paramedic, authorities in the border region said, adding that eight people were hospitalized.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 3 in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Says

Regional authorities urged residents to avoid areas near the border with Ukraine that regularly come under attack.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone, Missile Strike Kills 1 in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Local authorities said the man died in the border town of Shebekino, which has come under multiple shelling and drone attacks over the past 24 hours.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills 1

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Kursk region, Russian troops said they thwarted an attempted incursion by Ukrainian forces.
1 Min read