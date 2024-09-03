Ukrainian Drone Smashes Into Church in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Ukrainian drone strikes targeted three towns in Russia’s Belgorod region, seriously damaging a church and hitting public and commercial buildings, local authorities said early Tuesday.

“An FPV drone struck St. Nicholas Church in the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisov district,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov shared photos showing the church’s dome toppled over and the interior charred, though firefighters managed to extinguish the flames quickly, he said.

Another drone strike damaged the roof of a public building in Gruzskoye, while “commercial enterprises” were struck in the towns of Shebekino and Rzhevka, both located near the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

There was no immediate comment about the attacks from Russia’s Defense Ministry, which earlier said it had downed Ukrainian drones over two other regions overnight.

Gladkov said there were no deaths or injuries in the latest attack on the embroiled border region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks killed three people, including an eight-year-old boy, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.