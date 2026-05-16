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Ukraine Drone Attack Kills 1 in Belgorod Region

By AFP
A drone flying over Belgorod on March 14, 2024. STRINGER / AFP

A Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday left a man dead in the Russian border region of Belgorod, local authorities said.

A drone struck a vehicle in the town of Krasnaya Yaruga and killed a civilian, according to a statement from the regional authorities.

Ukraine and Russia have begun trading attacks again after a three-day truce to mark the anniversary of victory in the Second World War, brokered by the United States, expired Tuesday morning.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has frequently bombarded Ukraine's territory, targeting its essential infrastructure.

In retaliation, Ukraine has launched attacks which Kyiv insists target both Moscow's military and energy infrastructure, in an attempt to hamper the Kremlin's ability to finance the war effort.

After an attack left 24 people in Kyiv dead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued that Kyiv was “entirely justified” in targeting Russia's fossil fuel industry.

Read more about: Drones , Belgorod , Ukraine war

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