×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone, Missile Strike Kills 1 in Russia’s Belgorod Region

An apartment building in the town of Shebekino after a drone attack. t.me/vvgladkov

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Friday.

The man died in the border town of Shebekino, which authorities said has repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks over the past 24 hours.

“A man died in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital,” Vladimir Zhdanov, head of the Shebekino municipal district, wrote on Telegram.

Zhdanov added that nine apartment buildings, 18 houses and 10 vehicles were damaged in the attacks.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier Friday that four drones struck an apartment building in Shebekino, though no one was reported injured in that attack.

Shebekino and the surrounding Belgorod region have come under regular Ukrainian drone and missile barrages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The latest attack comes as Ukrainian forces continue to mount a major cross-border incursion into the neighboring Kursk region.

Read more about: Belgorod , Drones , Ukraine war

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

overnight attack

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills 1

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Kursk region, Russian troops said they thwarted an attempted incursion by Ukrainian forces.
1 Min read
cross-border attack

Married Couple Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place in the village of Tserkovny, less than 10 kilometers from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s...
1 Min read
border town

Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod

Three other people were taken to the hospital in the city of Belgorod after being injured in the explosion, regional authorities said.
1 Min read
overnight strikes

Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russia Kill 2, Set Oil Refinery Ablaze

The attack was Kyiv's largest aerial offensive in recent weeks and comes as Russian forces advance along the front line in northeastern Ukraine.
2 Min read