Ukrainian Drone, Missile Strike Kills 1 in Russia’s Belgorod Region

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Friday.
The man died in the border town of Shebekino, which authorities said has repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks over the past 24 hours.
“A man died in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital,” Vladimir Zhdanov, head of the Shebekino municipal district, wrote on Telegram.
Zhdanov added that nine apartment buildings, 18 houses and 10 vehicles were damaged in the attacks.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier Friday that four drones struck an apartment building in Shebekino, though no one was reported injured in that attack.
Shebekino and the surrounding Belgorod region have come under regular Ukrainian drone and missile barrages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The latest attack comes as Ukrainian forces continue to mount a major cross-border incursion into the neighboring Kursk region.
