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Attacks on Belgorod Region Leave At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Wounded

@vvgladkov / Telegram

Ukrainian drone and missile strikes killed at least one person and injured nine others in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said Monday afternoon. 

“Three municipalities were subjected to terrorist strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who is officially on vacation, wrote in a message on Telegram.

A man who was badly injured in an attack in the village of Batratskaya Dacha later died at the hospital, Gladkov said. In separate strikes during the day, seven people were wounded, including a 10-year-old.

Earlier on Monday, Gladkov said a firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, while a man was injured in an attack on an Orthodox monastery in the village of Borisovka.

All the targeted towns and villages are located less than 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine, according to the news outlet Govorit Moskva.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks against Ukraine on Monday killed at least seven people and injured dozens of others.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Belgorod

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