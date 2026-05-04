Dagestan Leader Steps Down, Putin Names High Court Judge as Successor

President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed Sergei Melikov as head of the republic of Dagestan, replacing him with the outgoing chairman of the North Caucasus region’s supreme court.

Fyodor Shchukin, who had led Dagestan’s Supreme Court since February 2024, was named acting head of the republic until a formal election is held. In a move that appeared closely coordinated, Shchukin submitted his resignation from the bench shortly before the appointment was made public.

The reshuffle follows Putin’s surprise announcement on Thursday that Melikov would step down later this year for a new, unspecified position. Monday’s decree noted that Putin had accepted Melikov’s resignation request for “personal reasons.”

The head of Dagestan is not elected by popular vote. Instead, the selection follows a multi-stage process that involves the president presenting a list of three candidates to Dagestan’s regional parliament for a vote. To take office, a candidate must secure a simple majority of votes from regional lawmakers.

Putin said during a Kremlin meeting with senior Dagestani officials last week that he thought Shchukin would be a good candidate for the position of regional head.

Shchukin’s appointment marks a notable shift in Dagestan’s elite politics. While Melikov was born outside of Moscow and was of mixed Russian and Lezgin descent, Shchukin, originally from the Nizhny Novgorod region, is reportedly the first ethnic Russian to lead the North Caucasus republic.