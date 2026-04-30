Dagestan Head Sergei Melikov Will Step Down in September, Putin Says

President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Sergei Melikov, the head of the republic of Dagestan, will step down later this year to transition to a new position, coming weeks after deadly floods ravaged the North Caucasus region.

“He has accomplished a great deal, and we are grateful to him for that. But he is moving on to another job, and life moves on,” Putin said during a televised meeting with Dagestani officials at the Kremlin. He did not specify Melikov’s next role.

Melikov, who was not present at the Kremlin meeting, did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Senior Dagestani officials, including regional parliament speaker Zaur Askenderov, proposed Fyodor Shchukin, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, to replace Melikov. Putin said he would nominate Shchukin as one of three candidates to head the region.

The head of Dagestan is not elected by popular vote. Instead, the selection follows a multi-stage process that involves the president presenting a list of three candidates to Dagestan’s regional parliament for a vote. To take office, a candidate must secure a simple majority of votes from regional lawmakers.

“The most important thing here is that the republic is led by someone who can solve the problems at hand, who knows how to build on what has already been achieved and, most importantly, who commands the respect and trust of the people,” Putin said Thursday.