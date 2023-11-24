Dagestani Doctor Refused Russian State TV Appearance in Hijab

A female doctor from the Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan was not permitted to appear on Russian state television in a hijab, she said on social media Thursday.

Immunologist Ayshat Idarmacheva said that she had been asked to appear in a segment of flagship state-run broadcaster Channel One’s morning show.

But the show’s producer soon withdrew the invitation, saying that the planned segment “isn’t religious” and therefore Idarmacheva cannot appear in the Islamic head covering.

“I don’t really watch Channel One…but this was very hurtful,” Idarmacheva wrote in an Instagram story. “This means that knowledge and [professional] competencies mean nothing if you wear a hijab.”