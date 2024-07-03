Russia’s Dagestan Temporarily Bans Niqabs After Deadly Attacks

A senior Muslim cleric in Russia’s republic of Dagestan announced Wednesday that the niqab, a full-face veil worn by some Muslim women, would be temporarily banned as part of safety measures following deadly attacks last month.

Gunmen killed 22 people in coordinated attacks on two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on June 23.

Reports that one of the gunmen had planned to escape by wearing a niqab have triggered a high-profile debate on prohibiting the full-length garment in the region.

“The mufti announces a temporary ban on wearing niqabs until the identified threats are eliminated,” Dagestan’s deputy mufti Abdullah Salimov said in a statement.