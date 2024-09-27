Service Station Blast Kills 9 in Russia’s Dagestan

An explosion tore through a service station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Friday, killing at least nine people and injuring 10 others, the emergency situations ministry said.

Two children were among the dead, the ministry added on social media network Telegram.

A previous ministry statement put the toll at five dead and three injured without giving a cause for the blast.

"The station's building is destroyed. The technical area and the cafeteria are burning over a surface of 500 square meters," the ministry then said on Telegram.