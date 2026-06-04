Russian Post Resumes U.S. Mail and Package Deliveries

Russia’s national postal service said Thursday that it is once again receiving regular mail and package deliveries from the United States following a suspension introduced shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Post said deliveries from the U.S. were restored in late May, with the first batch having already arrived in Russia. The postal service said packages are being flown through other countries, though it did not name those countries or say exactly how long delivery will take.

The company said deliveries of consumer goods from the U.S. were “among the most significant” for its clients, with postal imports exceeding 50 metric tons (over 110,000 pounds) before 2022.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and Russia banned each other’s airlines from their respective airspaces, which cut off standard shipping routes.

To get around those restrictions, Russian Post and a Hong Kong-based subsidiary set up a partnership called Pochta Global in order to handle U.S. deliveries. However, that service faced bottlenecks, with customers reporting package delays of up to nine months due to payment processing hurdles at Chinese banks wary of secondary Western sanctions.

Russian Post temporarily suspended incoming U.S. package deliveries between August and November 2025 after the Trump administration introduced sweeping import tariffs.

The state-owned postal service has come under financial strain due to Western sanctions and fragmented global supply chains.