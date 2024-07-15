U.S. Man Jailed in Russia Says Being Tortured by Fellow Inmates

While jailed for that conviction, Gilman allegedly attacked prison staff and an investigative officer on four separate occasions, according to state-run media agencies.

Robert Gilman, 30, was sentenced to four years and six months in Russian prison for allegedly kicking a law enforcement officer in October 2022, a sentence that was reduced to three and a half years following an appeal.

A U.S. citizen jailed in Russia for kicking a police officer two years ago has complained of being tortured by his fellow inmates, local state-run media reported Monday.

Following those incidents, prosecutors brought four new charges against Gilman, including three counts of physical violence against a prison employee and one count of physical violence against a justice official.

Gilman pleaded guilty to the latest assault charges in June.

During a court hearing on Monday, Gilman claimed that his cellmates in a Voronezh penal colony regularly disturbed his sleep, took away his clothes, forced him to do squats and beat him, according to state-run broadcaster Vesti Voronezh. The American added that he is forced to physically defend himself.

The broadcaster claimed that no U.S. representatives were present at the hearing.

At a court hearing last month, Gilman also claimed that Russian prison officials attempted to poison him, saying he felt weak and experienced hypersalivation after eating a piece of bread but was denied medical assistance.

Gilman is one of several U.S. citizens currently being held in Russian prison, including journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, ex-Marine Paul Whelan and former U.S. teacher and diplomat Marc Fogel.