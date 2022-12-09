Freed Arms Dealer Bout Says West Wants to 'Destroy' Russia

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was freed in a prisoner swap with U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, told Kremlin-run media on Friday that Western countries are seeking to "destroy" and "divide" Russia.

"The West believes that they did not finish us off in 1990, when the Soviet Union began to disintegrate... They think that they can just destroy us again and divide Russia," he told state-run channel RT, known previously as Russia Today.

Bout, dubbed the "Merchant of Death" was released Thursday in a prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi involving WNBA star Griner, who was jailed in Russia for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil.

The 55-year-old was accused of arming rebels in some of the world's bloodiest conflicts.