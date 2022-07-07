U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Russian Drug Charges

American basketball player Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges before a Russian judge.

The two-time Olympian denied that she had any intention of breaking Russian law when she was detained at a Moscow airport in February with cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.

"I was in a rush packing. And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag," Griner said in the Khimki city court outside of Moscow.

Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of drug smuggling.

Earlier Thursday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow had no plans to discuss a prisoner swap for Griner until her formal conviction.