Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Extends Drug Detention of U.S. Basketball Star Griner

By AFP
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, May 13. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / TASS

A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention on drug charges of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, state media reported.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

A court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow extended Griner's arrest until June 18, state news agency TASS reported, citing a court representative.

Griner's detention came days before Russia defied U.S. warnings and sent troops into Ukraine, prompting Western powers to impose sweeping sanctions and send military aid to Kyiv.

Washington said last month that Russia had "wrongfully detained" the six-foot-nine (2.06-meter) basketball star, 31, and turned her case over to the U.S. special envoy in charge of hostages. 

The WNBA has said it is working to bring Griner home and honored her when the latest season started in May.

Griner is considered among the greatest female basketball players and is a high points scorer, partly thanks to her ability to dunk the ball.

She was playing club basketball in Russia before the resumption of the U.S. season, a common practice for American stars seeking additional income.

Despite sky-high tensions between the U.S. and Russia, the two countries conducted a high-profile prisoner exchange in April, in scenes reminiscent of the Cold War.

In the exchange, Russia freed Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine accused of drunkenly fighting with police.

Washington also says Russia has unjustly detained Paul Whelan, a former security official at a vehicle parts company who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges in 2020.

Read more about: Sport , United States

Read more

tense arrest

Russia Says Holding U.S. Olympic Basketball Champion on Drugs Charge

The arrest came as tensions between Moscow and the West have soared over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Missile dispute

Russia Accuses U.S. of Stoking Tensions With Post-INF Missile Test

One Russian senator called the test “blatant cynicism and mockery of the international community.”
Visa violation

U.S. Journalist Fined for Interviewing Russian Environmental Asylum Seekers

Alina Simone was sued by a local mayor after she was spotted filming residents who had asked Canada's prime minister for asylum.
Visa snub

Russia Demands U.S. End ‘Discriminatory’ Athlete Visa Practices

Russian tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova was denied a U.S. visa, barring her from defending her title at a tournament in Washington D.C.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.