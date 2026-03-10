Kremlin Evades Questions About U.S. Warning Against Intel Sharing With Iran

The Kremlin declined on Tuesday to say whether the United States had warned it against sharing intelligence with Iran, as the war in the Middle East entered its 11th day.
American and Israeli forces began striking Iran on Feb. 28, prompting a salvo of retaliatory Iranian strikes across the Gulf.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that Moscow had passed sensitive intelligence to Tehran, including the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the region.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Saturday he had "strongly" communicated to Russia not to share targeting information with Tehran.
When asked by AFP about Witkoff's statement, or whether U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had discussed the issue in a phone call on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.
"All I can say is that Witkoff is in constant contact with his Russian counterparts, and that this channel of communication indeed allows us to hand each other signals about the most sensitive issues," Peskov said.
Trump said Saturday he had no indication Russia was supporting Iran in the war, but that if they were, it was not "helping much."
Russia is a close ally of Iran, with the two agreeing last year to help each other counter "common threats."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.