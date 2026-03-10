Kremlin Evades Questions About U.S. Warning Against Intel Sharing With Iran

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Moscow had passed sensitive intelligence to Tehran, including the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the region.

American and Israeli forces began striking Iran on Feb. 28, prompting a salvo of retaliatory Iranian strikes across the Gulf.

The Kremlin declined on Tuesday to say whether the United States had warned it against sharing intelligence with Iran, as the war in the Middle East entered its 11th day.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Saturday he had "strongly" communicated to Russia not to share targeting information with Tehran.

When asked by AFP about Witkoff's statement, or whether U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had discussed the issue in a phone call on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

"All I can say is that Witkoff is in constant contact with his Russian counterparts, and that this channel of communication indeed allows us to hand each other signals about the most sensitive issues," Peskov said.

Trump said Saturday he had no indication Russia was supporting Iran in the war, but that if they were, it was not "helping much."

Russia is a close ally of Iran, with the two agreeing last year to help each other counter "common threats."