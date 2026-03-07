Pentagon Says It’s ‘Not Concerned’ by Reports Russia Helping Iran Target U.S. Forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that the United States is “not concerned” about reports that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran for targeting American military forces in the Middle East.

Hegseth, who neither confirmed nor denied the reports, said in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that the Pentagon was “tracking everything.”

“Our commanders are aware of everything,” he said. “We have the best intelligence in the world. We're aware of who's talking to who.”

“We're not concerned about that,” Hegseth said, referring to Russia's reported information sharing with Iran. “We mitigate it as we need to.”

Earlier, sources told the Washington Post that Russia was providing targeting information to the Iranian military, including the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described it as a “pretty comprehensive effort,” though the full extent of Russia’s assistance remained unclear, the newspaper noted.