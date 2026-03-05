Iran Has Not Asked for Russia’s Help, Kremlin Says

Iran has not asked for Russia’s military support since the United States and Israel began launching attacks across the country, the Kremlin said Thursday, as the war in the Middle East continued to widen.

“There were no requests from Iran in this case,” top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

Moscow is one of Tehran’s closest partners. Russia’s envoy to the United Nations this week condemned the attacks on Iran as a “deliberate, premeditated and unprovoked act of armed aggression.”

In 2025, Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes provisions for countering shared threats. However, the pact stops short of mutual defense obligations, unlike the security agreement Russia has signed with North Korea.