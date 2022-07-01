U.S. Basketball Star Goes on Trial in Russian Court

American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial in a Russian court Friday amid a historic low point in relations between Washington and Moscow.

The WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist was detained at a Moscow airport in February after security officers allegedly found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner was photographed entering the Khimki City Court outside Moscow early Friday for the start of her trial.

If found guilty on drug smuggling charges, Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner had been in Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season.

She was detained just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, which was quickly followed by Western sanctions and a fallout in bilateral ties.