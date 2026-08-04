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Russian Soldier in Crimea Shoots and Kills Fellow Serviceman and 3 Civilians

mos.ru

A Russian soldier has been taken into custody after opening fire on fellow servicemen and launching a deadly shooting spree in annexed Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor said Tuesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of the southern Crimean city of Sevastopol, said four people were killed in the village of Khmelnitskoye. They included one soldier and three civilians aged 71, 64 and 59.

Four others, including one soldier, were wounded, with Razvozhayev saying that medical personnel were “doing everything possible to save them.”

“The attacker has been detained,” Razvozhayev wrote in a post on Telegram.

The exiled news outlet Agentstvo, citing a screenshot from a local chat group, claimed to have identified the alleged shooter as 21-year-old Maxim Alistratov from southern Russia’s Saratov region. The Moscow Times could not independently verify that report.

The chat group warned residents that the soldier had fled into the woods after shooting at fellow servicemen.

Read more about: Crimea , Russian military , Shooting

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