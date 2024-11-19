Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Crimean Pair Arrested Over Russian Naval Officer’s Car Bomb Killing

Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russian law enforcement authorities in annexed Crimea arrested a man and a woman suspected of killing a senior Russian naval officer in a car bombing last week, investigators said Tuesday.

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the attack in Sevastopol, which killed Captain First Rank Valery Trankovsky, chief of staff of Russia’s 41st missile ship brigade in the Black Sea.

Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the suspected bombers as a 38-year-old woman who monitored Trankovsky’s movements and a 47-year-old man who constructed and planted an explosive device under his car.

Investigators said both the man and the woman, who were charged with terrorism and arms trafficking, are cooperating with law enforcement and provided confessions.

Footage released by Russian state media showed the pair, with blurred faces, giving statements about being recruited by Ukrainian agents.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which made the arrests, alleged that the attack was ordered by SBU counterintelligence head Yuri Murilev under the guidance of SBU deputy head Oleksandr Poklad.

A Crimean court placed the 47-year-old man in pretrial detention for two months, while the woman is expected to be placed in detention soon.

Independent news outlet Agentstvo reported that documents shown in the FSB video identify the man as Vitaly Kulchitsky, born in Ukraine’s Lviv region and a resident of Crimea since before its annexation by Russia in 2014.

Read more about: Crimea , Investigative Committee , FSB

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

FSB Accuses Moldovan Man, 2 Russians of Plotting Crimea Attacks

The three men were also accused of sharing military intelligence with Ukrainian special services.
2 Min read

Russia Says Arrested Railway Sabotage Suspects in Crimea

Law enforcement agents arrested a man and his girlfriend on suspicion of planning to blow up a railway track on orders from Ukraine.
1 Min read

Russia Jails 5 Ukrainians for Passing Military Intelligence to Kyiv

The men were charged with treason and espionage after sharing information on the location and movements of Russian army units.
1 Min read

Russia's FSB Detains Crimean Tatar Activists, Religious Figures

Law enforcement agents searched the homes of nearly a dozen activists and religious figures in annexed Crimea, according to a local rights group.
1 Min read