Russia Jails Abducted Ukrainian Activist 13 Years for ‘Spying’

A Russian court in annexed Crimea has sentenced a Ukrainian activist who was abducted last year to 13 years in prison for “espionage,” Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.

Serhiy Tsygipa, an activist and citizen journalist from southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, went missing in March 2022 while attempting to bring medicine to his mother-in-law, according to the Crimean Human Rights Group.

Tsygipa, 62, was found in a Crimean pre-trial detention center last October, the NGO said.

Russia’s FSB claimed Tsygipa had provided sensitive information about Russian forces to Ukraine’s security service and military.