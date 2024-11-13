Car Blast Kills Soldier in Annexed Crimea, Russian Officials Say

A Russian soldier was killed early Wednesday when his car exploded in Sevastopol, a major port city in annexed Crimea, in what officials say was likely caused by an improvised explosive device.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said emergency services received a call about a vehicle exploding and then catching fire just before 10:00 a.m. local time.

“There was a driver inside the car, he was quickly evacuated and handed over to medics, but it was not possible to save him. He died from his injuries,” Razvozhayev wrote in a post on Telegram.

He said the victim was a Russian serviceman, adding that “an act of sabotage cannot be ruled out.”

Shortly after, Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, launched a terrorism investigation into the incident after law enforcement officials said the explosion was likely caused by an improvised explosive device attached to the bottom of the vehicle.