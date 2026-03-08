Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Accidentally Publishes Outtake of Putin’s Women’s Day Address

Vladimir Putin. Gavriil Grigorov / Kremlin / TASS

The Kremlin on Saturday accidentally published an unedited video of President Vladimir Putin delivering his greetings to Russian women for International Women’s Day.

In the original video, which was later deleted, Putin suddenly stops as he reads his address, turns off-camera and clears his throat while gesturing to someone out of frame.

“You know, let me say that again, because… my throat’s a bit scratchy. Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today,” Putin says.

The Kremlin later replaced the clip with a shorter, edited version that now appears on its official social media accounts.

The March 8 holiday is widely celebrated in Russia, where it traditionally centers on expressions of appreciation for women. Men often mark the day by giving flowers, chocolates and other small gifts to wives, girlfriends, female relatives and colleagues.

In the edited address, Putin praised women for their ability to “captivate with beauty and charm while also showing diligence, determination and resilience.”

“A generous, compassionate and truly wise feminine soul makes the world a better and kinder place, and a mother’s love remains in every person’s heart for life,” he said.

