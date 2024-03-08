Putin Says Childbirth Is Women’s ‘Greatest Gift’ and ‘Purpose’ in Women’s Day Message

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed motherhood as “an amazing purpose for a woman” in his International Women’s Day message aired Friday.

“You, dear women, are able to transform the world thanks to your beauty, wisdom and generous hearts, but, most importantly, thanks to the greatest gift that nature has given you — childbirth,” Putin said in a video address recorded at his official residence outside Moscow.

“The most important thing for every woman — no matter what career she chooses and what she is able to achieve in it — is family … [and] taking tireless care of children,” he added.

The statement marks a doubling down on Putin's efforts to encourage Russian women to have more children amid flagging birthrates and the loss of tens of thousands of men in the war in Ukraine.