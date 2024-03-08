Putin Says Childbirth Is Women’s ‘Greatest Gift’ and ‘Purpose’ in Women’s Day Message

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed motherhood as “an amazing purpose for a woman” in his International Women’s Day message aired Friday.
“You, dear women, are able to transform the world thanks to your beauty, wisdom and generous hearts, but, most importantly, thanks to the greatest gift that nature has given you — childbirth,” Putin said in a video address recorded at his official residence outside Moscow.
“The most important thing for every woman — no matter what career she chooses and what she is able to achieve in it — is family … [and] taking tireless care of children,” he added.
The statement marks a doubling down on Putin's efforts to encourage Russian women to have more children amid flagging birthrates and the loss of tens of thousands of men in the war in Ukraine.
In the three-minute speech, Putin also devoted special attention to Russian women serving on the frontlines in Ukraine and the wives of Russian soldiers who “inspire them with love, happiness and support.”
“You are proving again and again that a woman's heart has an irresistible strength. You are an example of strength, of certainty that the good and the truth are on our side,” said the president.
Putin noted that Russia has declared 2024 “the year of a family” and labeled childbirth as the essential reason for creating a family, while vowing to increase government support for “young mothers.”
“Attentive, respectful attitude towards a woman, a mother is an essential part of our [Russian] traditions,” said Putin.