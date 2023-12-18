Putin Says Girls Are Russia’s Labor Force ‘Reserve'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged traditionally male professions to employ more women, to reduce major labor shortages exacerbated by thousands of soldiers being called up to fight in Ukraine.

Russia has for years been suffering from a shrinking labor force because of persistently low birth rates, and this has been aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The mobilization of hundreds of thousands of men took them out of the job market and prompted many of the most educated sections of the population to flee the country.

"Girls represent a huge reserve for Russia. In sectors where they are not yet working, they need to exploit their potential to the fullest," Putin said.

Putin praised women who were studying to join the Air Force.