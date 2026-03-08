Ukrainian Strike Kills 1, Wounds 10 in Occupied Region – Local Official

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured around 10 others in the Russia-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed authorities said Sunday.

A video posted on the Russian social network VKontakte overnight showed firefighters extinguishing a burning residential building that the drone reportedly hit.

"[There are] more than 10 injured people, and the body of a woman was found during the night," Vasylivka municipality official Natalia Romanichenko told TASS.

In Ukraine's Kharkiv region in the northeast, a Russian strike on the village of Velyka Babka wounded three people, authorities said.