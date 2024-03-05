Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Patrol Ship in Annexed Crimea

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence claimed Tuesday that it destroyed a Russian patrol ship off the coast of annexed Crimea.

The GUR said the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov “underwent damage to the stern, starboard and port sides” when it was attacked by seaborne drones overnight near the Kerch Strait.

"As for the crew, the details are being clarified. There are dead and wounded. But it is likely that some of the crew managed to evacuate," military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told journalists.

Earlier unconfirmed reports from anonymous channels on the messaging app Telegram said that nearby residents could hear explosions and gunfire just after midnight local time.