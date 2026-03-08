Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Sweden Detains Crew Member of Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Ship

By AFP
The Guinea-flagged cargo ship Caffa The Swedish Coast Guard

Sweden has detained a crew member of a Russian "shadow fleet" cargo ship it seized on Friday off its coast on suspicion of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain, the Coast Guard said Sunday.

The 96-meter Caffa was headed for St. Petersburg when armed Swedish police boarded it off the southern town of Trelleborg.

Sweden's Coast Guard has said the ship is on Ukraine's sanctions list and was sailing under a false Guinean flag.

The Russian Embassy in Stockholm has said that 10 of the 11 crew members are Russian nationals.

"Findings that have been made have led to a crew member being detained and brought ashore," the Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

"The person is suspected of violations of the maritime code and the ship safety act, as well as the use of a forged document, which is an aggravated crime," it said.

The prosecution authority has taken over the preliminary investigation, said the Coast Guard, which is continuing its investigation on board the ship.

Russia's "shadow fleet" consists of vessels used to skirt Western sanctions. They are often ageing ships in poor condition, without proper insurance and with opaque ownership.

The Coast Guard said it believes the Caffa has "extensive deficiencies" linked to its operation and activities.

"Our mandate is to uphold the regulations at sea. We will take action against vessels that violate them and that jeopardize safety in our maritime territory," the Coast Guard's Acting Head of Operations Daniel Stenling said in the statement.

The Swedish Transport Agency was to inspect the ship and determine whether it was seaworthy and authorized to continue its journey.

Read more about: Shadow fleet , Sweden

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Swedish Coast Guard Seizes Cargo Ship Bound for St. Petersburg

Swedish authorities said the Guinea-flagged cargo ship was suspected of safety and seaworthiness violations.
2 Min read

Armed Guards Spotted on Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Vessels, Sweden Says

The head of operations for Sweden’s navy said the individuals were likely employees of private security companies.
1 Min read

Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tankers Linked to Oil Leaks in European Waters – Politico

Europe is “quite lucky at this moment that we don’t have any environmental catastrophe happening,” Latvia's energy minister said.
2 Min read

Germany Races To Secure Stricken ‘Russian Shadow Fleet’ Oil Tanker

The 274-meter-long Eventin was sailing from Russia to Egypt with almost 100,000 tonnes of oil on board when its engine failed.
2 Min read