Armed Guards Spotted on Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Vessels, Sweden Says

Armed personnel in uniform have been spotted aboard vessels linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” Sweden’s navy said, as Moscow steps up its military presence along key shipping routes in the Baltic Sea.

Commodore Marko Petkovic, the head of operations for Sweden’s navy, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the individuals were likely employees of private security companies.

He added that Russia’s naval activity in the region had become “more permanent and more visible,” with warships regularly operating in strategic areas of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland.

“The Russian Navy is periodically present at various hubs in the Baltic Sea, the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea, and appears to be operating there in some way in support of this shadow fleet,” Petkovic said.