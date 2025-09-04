Sweden Accuses Russia of Widespread GPS Jamming Over Baltic Sea

Swedish authorities on Thursday accused Russia of being behind a surge in GPS interference over the Baltic Sea that has increasingly disrupted aviation.

Incidents of interference with global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), including GPS, in Swedish airspace have jumped from 55 in 2023 to 733 so far this year, according to the Swedish Transport Agency.

“We have done analyses over a longer period and collected data. We can conclude that the interference is originating from Russian territory,” Andreas Holmgren, the agency’s head of aviation, told AFP.

The disruptions include both jamming, or signal blocking, and spoofing, which refers to feeding false positioning data. Initially limited to Sweden’s eastern airspace over international waters, the interference has now spread across a wider area of both land and sea.