Captain Denies Intentionally Dragging Anchor That Cut Baltic Cable

The captain of a ship believed to belong to Russia's so-called shadow fleet on Friday denied intentionally dragging an anchor that damaged Baltic Sea cables in an alleged act of sabotage.

Captain Davit Vadacthkoria, a Georgian national, and two senior officers of the Cook Islands-registered oil tanker Eagle S are accused of dragging the ship's anchor on the seabed for around 90 kilometers (56 miles), damaging five undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland on Dec. 25, 2024.

They testified this week in the Helsinki District Court, where they stand accused of "aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications."

Prosecutors say the crew neglected their duties intentionally but the defense has insisted the damage was an accident.

Vadacthkoria told the court on Friday the crew had seen no indication that the anchor had fallen from the ship.

"There was no reason to doubt that it was not in order," he said.