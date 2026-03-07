Swedish Coast Guard Seizes Cargo Ship Bound for St. Petersburg

Sweden’s coast guard said Friday that it took control of a Guinea-flagged cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg over suspected safety and seaworthiness violations.

“Based on national and international legislation, the Coast Guard considers the vessel Caffa, under the Guinean flag, to be stateless,” the Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Ship-tracking data shows the Caffa departed from Casablanca and was heading to St. Petersburg. Authorities said the vessel was seized off the coast of Trelleborg in southern Sweden.

Images released by the coast guard showed a helicopter landing on the ship and personnel boarding to take control of the vessel.