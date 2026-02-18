Sweden Arrests Russian Citizen at U.S. Request Over Alleged Sanctions Evasion

Sweden’s security service has detained a Russian citizen at the request of the United States on suspicion of violating U.S. sanctions, a spokesperson told broadcaster TV4.

The Swedish Security Service (SaPo) arrested the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, in late December under an international warrant, spokesperson Jonathan Svensson told TV4.

“The case concerns an international arrest warrant. As the security service is assisting another country in a criminal investigation, we cannot go into any details,” Svensson said.

The man is suspected of circumventing U.S. sanctions between 2022 and 2023, TV4 reported. He was placed on an international wanted list after a U.S. court issued an arrest warrant in absentia last summer.

The Stockholm District Court has ordered him held in custody pending a decision on extradition, which must be approved by the prosecutor general, the Supreme Court and the Swedish government.

“All such negotiations are conducted through diplomatic channels and via the authorities. An investigation into the extradition is now beginning, and the final decision will be taken by the government,” senior prosecutor Lars Hedvall of Sweden’s National Security Unit was quoted as saying.