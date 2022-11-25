Swedish Brothers Go on Trial in 'Unique' Russian Spy Case

Two Swedish brothers, one a former intelligence official, went on trial in Stockholm on Friday accused of "aggravated espionage" for allegedly spying for Russia's GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021.

"This case is unique in many ways ... We haven't had a trial like this in more than 20 years," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told the court in his opening statement.

He said the information obtained, transmitted, and divulged was "extremely sensitive material."

His co-prosecutor Per Lindqvist said it could be "detrimental to Sweden's national security."

Defendants Payam and Peyman Kia risk life sentences if found guilty. Most of the trial will be held behind closed doors.

"The court will have insight into material that very few in this country have seen or have access to," Ljungqvist said.

On Friday, prosecutors made brief introductory statements before the judge ordered reporters out of the courtroom.

Payam Kia is aged 35 and his brother is 42, according to the charge sheet. They are of Iranian origin, according to Swedish media reports.

Peyman Kia, who appeared calm in court dressed in a dark suit and tie, has served in Sweden's intelligence service Sapo and intelligence units in the Swedish army.