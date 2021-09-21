Russia 'Responsible' for Killing Litvinenko, Says Europe's Top Rights Court

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko, a verdict swiftly rejected by Moscow.

Litvinenko died after drinking tea laced with the radioactive isotope Polonium 210 at a London hotel, in a case that has weighed on relations between Britain and Russia ever since.

Before dying, Litvinenko issued a message blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, and opponents have seen the killing as one of the first in a line of Kremlin-backed assassination plots against dissidents.

"Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," said the Strasbourg-based The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

But in Moscow, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the claim.

"There are still no results of this investigation, so making statements like these is at least unfounded ... We are not prepared to accept this decision," he said.

Responding to a complaint brought by Litvinenko's widow Marina, the ECHR said it had established "beyond reasonable doubt" that the assassination had been carried out by Russians Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun.

The pair had travelled to the British capital with the aim of killing him, the court found.

"The planned and complex operation involving the procurement of a rare deadly poison, the travel arrangements for the pair, and repeated and sustained attempts to administer the poison indicated that Mr Litvinenko had been the target," it said.

Lugovoi, now a Russian MP, and businessman Kovtun were identified by British police as prime suspects after they both met Litvinenko at a central London hotel.

But attempts to extradite them have failed and they have both rejected the charges, with Lugovoi also claiming parliamentary immunity.