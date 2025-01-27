Sweden Seizes Ship Suspected of Damaging Baltic Sea Cable

Sweden said Sunday that it seized a vessel suspected of damaging a fiber-optic cable under the Baltic Sea that links the country to Latvia, in what authorities are investigating as an act of "aggravated sabotage."

Latvia dispatched a warship to the site of the incident, underscoring growing concerns over undersea infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea, where recent cable damage has raised fears of sabotage.

Swedish prosecutors said in a statement that an investigation into the suspected sabotage was underway. “A vessel suspected of having committed the sabotage has been seized,” they said.

Latvia's navy identified a suspect vessel, the Michalis San, near the location of the cable damage, along with two other ships. Naval tracking sites showed the Michalis San was en route to Russia.

"We have a warship patrolling the Baltic Sea around the clock every day and night, allowing us to quickly dispatch it once we learned about the damage," Latvian navy commander Maris Polencs said at a briefing on Sunday.