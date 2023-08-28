Russian-Swede Accused of Illicit Western Technology Transfers to Moscow

A Swedish-Russian man arrested last year in a spectacular helicopter raid on his suburban Stockholm home was charged in Sweden on Monday with providing Western technology to Russia's military industry.

Sergei Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national, was formally charged with carrying out "unlawful intelligence activities" against the United States and Sweden for a decade until his arrest in November 2022, court documents showed.

"There was a severe risk for national security interests, both in Sweden and the U.S.," prosecutor Henrik Olin told AFP, adding the implications reached even further.

"You only have to look at the battlefield in Ukraine to see that there's a real need for this from the Russian military industrial complex," Olin said.

Speaking to reporters, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer called the charges "extraordinarily serious."

Skvortsov is suspected of procuring Western technology information and products that were off-limits to Moscow due to international sanctions, and passing them on to Russia's military industry.

He is accused of having ties to Russia's military intelligence division, the GRU.

According to the prosecution, Skvortsov had been acting against U.S. interests since January 1, 2013, until his arrest in November 2022, and against Swedish interests since July 1, 2014.

'Electronic devices'

In the indictment filed with the Stockholm district court, the prosecution accused Skvortsov of gathering, through companies he ran, "information and the actual acquisition of various items that the Russian state and the defense forces could not acquire on the open market due to export rules and sanctions."

It accused him of "localizing the items requested by the Russian state and the armed forces, negotiating and carrying out the purchase and further organizing the transport of the goods while concealing the actual end user."

Olin told AFP the products involved were "mainly electronic devices," "a lot of (which) emanate from the U.S."