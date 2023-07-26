Moldova Expels 45 Russian Diplomats, Embassy Staff

Moldova has ordered 45 Russian diplomats and embassy staff to leave the country "over numerous unfriendly actions," officials said Wednesday, as tensions between the two countries reach an all-time high.

"This decision comes as a result of numerous unfriendly actions towards the Republic of Moldova... as well as attempts to destabilise the internal situation in our country," the Moldovian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Russia's ambassador to Chisinau had been summoned.

Moldova's pro-EU government has condemned Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine and accused Moscow of a plot to overthrow the current government.

An investigation by Moldovan media outlet Jurnal TV and The Insider published this week claimed that there are 28 antennas on Russia's embassy in Chisinau and an adjacent building that could be used for spying.