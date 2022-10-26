Russia Denounces Norway's 'Spy Mania'

Russia's Embassy in Oslo criticized what it called Norway's "spy mania" on Wednesday, a day after the Scandinavian country announced the arrest of a suspected Russian sleeper agent.

The Norwegian counter-intelligence service PST on Tuesday said it had arrested a Russian so-called "illegal" agent masquerading as a Brazilian researcher at the University of Tromso, in northern Norway.

In an email to AFP, the Russian Embassy in Oslo said Wednesday it did not know "who or what this is about."

"In general, spy mania has been actively promoted in Norway lately," it said.

In addition to the suspected spy, Norway has in recent weeks arrested nine Russian nationals accused of flying drones in its airspace in violation of a ban introduced since the war in Ukraine or having photographed sensitive sites in restricted areas.

Russian fishing trawlers, which are still allowed to dock in some Norwegian ports despite an EU ban, and research vessels have also drawn suspicion in Norway.

"All of this is politically motivated," the embassy said.