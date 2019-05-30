FSB Makes Arrests at Norwegian Border

Russian border guards have detained two individuals who allegedly tried to make it illegally across the border to Norway.

The two people, both of them citizens of Iraq, were detained as they were making an attempt to cross into the neighboring country. Neither of the detainees had needed travel documents and both were caught in the wilderness, away from the border-crossing point, the SeverPost news agency reports.

The violation of the border regime triggered a special operation by Karelian border guards on duty in the area.

The Iraqis, both in their late 20s, have been charged by Russian prosecutors and could face up to two years of prison.