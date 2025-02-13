Pskov Train Station Attack Plotters Killed in Shootout, FSB Says

Russian law enforcement agents shot and killed alleged members of a terrorist group who were plotting an attack on a train station in the northwestern city of Pskov, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.
“The terrorists showed armed resistance to Russia’s FSB officers and were neutralized by return fire,” the FSB said in a statement.
The agency said the suspects were originally from an unidentified Central Asian country and were acting “on the instructions of” an unnamed “international terrorist group.” They had reportedly planned to flee to an unspecified country in the Middle East after carrying out the attack.
FSB video showed nighttime raids at a home and an apartment, with images of firearms, ammunition and components of an explosive device. The agency said the suspects had purchased and begun assembling the explosives after conducting surveillance of the Pskov train station.
Video of the raid on the house included a grenade explosion, sounds of gunfire and a body lying on the floor with an automatic weapon in one hand. No people were visible in the apartment raid video.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.