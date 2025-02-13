Pskov Train Station Attack Plotters Killed in Shootout, FSB Says

Russian law enforcement agents shot and killed alleged members of a terrorist group who were plotting an attack on a train station in the northwestern city of Pskov, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.

“The terrorists showed armed resistance to Russia’s FSB officers and were neutralized by return fire,” the FSB said in a statement.

The agency said the suspects were originally from an unidentified Central Asian country and were acting “on the instructions of” an unnamed “international terrorist group.” They had reportedly planned to flee to an unspecified country in the Middle East after carrying out the attack.

FSB video showed nighttime raids at a home and an apartment, with images of firearms, ammunition and components of an explosive device. The agency said the suspects had purchased and begun assembling the explosives after conducting surveillance of the Pskov train station.

Video of the raid on the house included a grenade explosion, sounds of gunfire and a body lying on the floor with an automatic weapon in one hand. No people were visible in the apartment raid video.