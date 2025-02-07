Russia’s FSB Arrests 4 Women Accused of Planning Sabotage Attacks

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that it arrested four women who were allegedly acting as agents for Ukrainian special services and planning attacks against energy sites and military officers.

"The FSB has suppressed the activities of four women agents recruited by the Ukrainian special services," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The women were said to have been arrested in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, as well as the cities of Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia.

All four "were trained on Ukrainian territory in the use of firearms, mines and explosives, as well as drone guidance" in order to "commit acts of sabotage and terrorism against senior Russian Defense Ministry officers and energy sites," the FSB claimed.

Searches of the women's homes yielded a large number of explosives, materials for making bombs and means of communication with their Ukrainian handlers, according to Russian law enforcement.

The FSB claimed the women had confessed to the allegations and could face up to 30 years in prison.