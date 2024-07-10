FSB Says Thwarted Plots Targeting Army Officials, Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that it had prevented “terrorist attacks” against high-ranking Defense Ministry officials in Moscow and on the flagship Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in northern Russia.
The FSB detained a Russian citizen who was allegedly sending bombs disguised in gift packaging to three Defense Ministry division heads in the Russian capital.
The security service reported that the suspect sent the explosive devices to the residences of Defense Ministry division heads via courier delivery and planned to detonate them upon receipt of delivery.
Footage released by the FSB showed the detainee, including the gift packaging containing the explosives.
The FSB said the suspect, an unidentified man born in 1994, was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence.
“All organizers and accomplices of the crimes, including foreign citizens, have been declared wanted and will be prosecuted in accordance with Russian law,” the FSB said.
It was not possible to independently verify the FSB’s claims.
The FSB also said it prevented an explosion on the Admiral Kuznetsov in the city of Murmansk which was also allegedly planned by Ukrainian intelligence.
The agency said the Ukrainian armed forces contacted a Russian serving on the cruiser and instructed him to carry out the attack in exchange for a reward. The serviceman then reported this correspondence to the authorities.
