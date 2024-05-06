Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's FSB Detains Man Accused of Trying to Blow Up Court Buildings

By AFP
Russian law enforcement agents detain a man. FSB

A Russian man accused of trying to blow up two court buildings on behalf of Ukraine has been detained and charged with terrorism, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday.

The man, described as being in his mid-forties, was found "placing unknown objects in construction waste" near a railway station in the central city of Tambov, the law enforcement body said.

The FSB said the objects were revealed to be "two homemade explosive devices," which the man planned to detonate near two court buildings in the city.

"He was detained by a security guard who arrived on the scene, and an operational and investigative team of the Federal Security Service was called," the law enforcement body said.

According to the FSB, the detained man regularly visited pro-Ukrainian websites and had been recruited by Kyiv's special services to carry out the attack earlier this year.

Moscow has reported dozens of sabotage attacks on Russian territory since sending troops into Ukraine more than two years ago, blaming most of incidents on Ukraine and its supporters.

