Russia’s FSB Detains 15 in North Caucasus for Spreading ‘Extremist Ideology’

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that its agents arrested 15 people in the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, accusing them of spreading “radical ideology” via WhatsApp.

Law enforcement officials said the individuals were “involved in the public dissemination of a radical ideology based on the rejection of traditional Islamic norms and Russian laws” and were implicated in acts of violence driven by religious hatred.

All 15 suspects, identified as Russian citizens, were arrested in the village of Islamey in Kabardino-Balkaria’s Baksan district. They face charges of “creating an extremist community” and “participation in an extremist community,” both of which carry prison sentences of up to 10 years.