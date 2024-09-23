Russia’s FSB Detains 15 in North Caucasus for Spreading ‘Extremist Ideology’

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that its agents arrested 15 people in the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, accusing them of spreading “radical ideology” via WhatsApp.
Law enforcement officials said the individuals were “involved in the public dissemination of a radical ideology based on the rejection of traditional Islamic norms and Russian laws” and were implicated in acts of violence driven by religious hatred.
All 15 suspects, identified as Russian citizens, were arrested in the village of Islamey in Kabardino-Balkaria’s Baksan district. They face charges of “creating an extremist community” and “participation in an extremist community,” both of which carry prison sentences of up to 10 years.
FSB video published by state media showed heavily armed security agents entering a house during the night and arresting several individuals. Investigators were seen examining weapons, including pistols, knives and a shotgun, they allegedly found inside the home.
Similar arrests have been reported across Russia in recent months. Last week, the FSB detained a group of women in the republic of Tatarstan who were allegedly attempting to recruit Russian citizens for a banned terrorist organization.
These actions are part of what appears to be a broader crackdown on suspected extremist activities following the deadly attack at a concert hall near Moscow in March.
