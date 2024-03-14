Russia's FSB Says Arrested 4 Members of Pro-Ukraine Paramilitary Group

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had arrested four alleged members of a pro-Ukraine paramilitary group preparing attacks on Russian territory, including poisoning Russian soldiers.

The four were arrested in the city of St. Petersburg, the FSB said in a statement.

"The FSB has put an end to the illegal activities in St. Petersburg of a clandestine cell of the Ukrainian paramilitary group, Russian Volunteer Corps, that was acting in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence services," it said.

The four people "were planning to poison, with a very toxic substance, food products that were destined as humanitarian aid to the Russian soldiers" fighting in Ukraine, it said.