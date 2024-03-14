Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's FSB Says Arrested 4 Members of Pro-Ukraine Paramilitary Group

By AFP
nac.gov.ru

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had arrested four alleged members of a pro-Ukraine paramilitary group preparing attacks on Russian territory, including poisoning Russian soldiers.

The four were arrested in the city of St. Petersburg, the FSB said in a statement.

"The FSB has put an end to the illegal activities in St. Petersburg of a clandestine cell of the Ukrainian paramilitary group, Russian Volunteer Corps, that was acting in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence services," it said.

The four people "were planning to poison, with a very toxic substance, food products that were destined as humanitarian aid to the Russian soldiers" fighting in Ukraine, it said.

The four were also allegedly "carrying out reconnaissance on critical infrastructure and transport sites... in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region in order to then prepare attacks," it said.

Russia this week has faced waves of drone strikes, including in the northwestern Leningrad region, near St. Petersburg.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, along with the Freedom of Russia Legion and Siberian Battalion, is a group of volunteer fighters made up of Russian citizens who oppose the Kremlin.

The volunteer fighters claimed this week they had crossed into Russian territory from Ukraine and captured a village in the Kursk region, while Russian authorities said they had beaten back the attack.

On Wednesday, the pro-Kyiv militias urged civilians to flee the cities of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukraine border, threatening large-scale attacks on military targets there.

Read more about: Saint petersburg , FSB

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

criminal charges

Russia Detains Trans Activist for ‘Treason’

The FSB did not identify the person by name but described him as “an LGBT movement activist" from the Oryol region south of Moscow.
1 Min read
attack averted

Russia Claims to Foil Assassination Attempt on Crimean Governor

Law enforcement officials offered limited information about the detained suspect, only disclosing that he was a Russian national born in 1988.
1 Min read
charges dropped

FSB Says Closed Criminal Mutiny Case Against Prigozhin

“During the investigation of the criminal case, it was established that its participants stopped their actions aimed at committing a rebellion.”
1 Min read
Travel disruption

FSB Makes Arrests at Norwegian Border

The two individuals allegedly tried to make it illegally across the border to Norway.