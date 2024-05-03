Russia’s FSB Says Killed Ukrainian ‘Saboteur’ Planning 3 Attacks

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had shot and killed a Ukrainian military saboteur who was planning to attack Russian military and energy sites.

“The saboteur planned to commit a series of terrorist acts in Russia on the orders of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s HUR [military intelligence], including against Russia’s Defense Ministry facilities, as well as members of a volunteer battalion and its volunteer center in St. Petersburg,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted the law enforcement agency as saying.

The unidentified agent’s third potential target reportedly included a fuel terminal in the northwestern Leningrad region.

A video released by the FSB showed the alleged Ukrainian agent to be a slender blond man with glasses. One of the images showed a man’s dead body in an open muddy area with a pistol lying next to his hand.