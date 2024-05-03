Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s FSB Says Killed Ukrainian ‘Saboteur’ Planning 3 Attacks

Updated:
FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had shot and killed a Ukrainian military saboteur who was planning to attack Russian military and energy sites.

“The saboteur planned to commit a series of terrorist acts in Russia on the orders of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s HUR [military intelligence], including against Russia’s Defense Ministry facilities, as well as members of a volunteer battalion and its volunteer center in St. Petersburg,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted the law enforcement agency as saying.

The unidentified agent’s third potential target reportedly included a fuel terminal in the northwestern Leningrad region.

A video released by the FSB showed the alleged Ukrainian agent to be a slender blond man with glasses. One of the images showed a man’s dead body in an open muddy area with a pistol lying next to his hand.

According to the FSB, the alleged agent had arrived from Lithuania in March after undergoing weapons and explosives training in the eastern Lithuanian city of Pabrade.

FSB agents had initially tried to arrest him in the Moscow region, but they failed after he shot back and managed to flee. He was detected again in the Leningrad region and killed while trying to retrieve weapons from a hidden storage site.

It was not immediately possible to verify the reports from the Russian authorities. The FSB did not provide any identifying details about the alleged agent other than his birth year, which was said to be 1976.

The FSB said Russian investigators had charged the man with the illegal possession of explosives and preparations to commit an act of sabotage before he was killed.

In December 2022, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s counterintelligence services to step up their hunt for “traitors, spies and saboteurs.”

In the years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has cast itself as a “besieged fortress” in a geopolitical standoff with the West.

Read more about: FSB , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

treason case

Russia Arrests Ex-Civil Servant Over Bank Transfers to Ukraine

Investigators said the money was used to purchase weapons and uniforms for Ukrainian soldiers, including before February 2022.
1 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan

How Russia's FSB Embraced Religion in the Face of a Baffling War

The higher-ups in the security forces have long recognized the use of the Russian Orthodox Church as an unofficial arm of the state.
4 Min read
intelligence reshuffle

Putin Gives GRU Boosted Role in Ukraine – Report

“Alexeyev is a tough and self-assured general,” according to the authors of the report.
FSB Claims

Russia Uncovers ‘Ukrainian Assasination Plot’ Against State TV Host

Officials alleged that the 'neo-Nazi assassins' were under orders from Ukraine’s Security Services.