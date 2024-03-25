Russia’s FSB Thwarted Attack on Putin Campaign Office – Mediazona

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an attempted arson attack earlier this month against a campaign office for Vladimir Putin ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Monday.

State-run media reported earlier that the FSB’s branch in the Altai region had detained three young men with five Molotov cocktails “directly near the headquarters” of an unidentified presidential candidate in the Siberian city of Barnaul.

Hidden camera footage shared by an anonymous Telegram channel, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, claimed to show at least three young men with blurred faces preparing what appeared to be Molotov cocktails inside a living room.

The footage then cut to masked agents detaining three people on a snowy street at night.