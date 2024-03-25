Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s FSB Thwarted Attack on Putin Campaign Office – Mediazona

Video of the FSB arrest, which Medizona says it geolocated near the Putin campaign office in Barnaul. FSB of Russia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an attempted arson attack earlier this month against a campaign office for Vladimir Putin ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Monday.

State-run media reported earlier that the FSB’s branch in the Altai region had detained three young men with five Molotov cocktails “directly near the headquarters” of an unidentified presidential candidate in the Siberian city of Barnaul.

Hidden camera footage shared by an anonymous Telegram channel, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, claimed to show at least three young men with blurred faces preparing what appeared to be Molotov cocktails inside a living room. 

The footage then cut to masked agents detaining three people on a snowy street at night.

Mediazona said it was able to geolocate the detention footage to Putin’s campaign office in Barnaul, which is the regional capital of Altai, some 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow. 

The three detained men — ages 23, 26 and 18 — face up to 20 years in prison each on charges of attempted “terrorism.” 

The 23-year-old was said to be “in contact for a long time” with an unidentified terrorist organization and had recruited the other two to carry out his “terrorist scheme,” the FSB claimed.

Law enforcement officials said they had detained the three suspects ahead of Russia’s March 15-17 presidential race but did not say when exactly.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify Mediazona’s report, which came days after a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall that observers said exposed systemic failures within Russian law enforcement agencies.

Read more about: Altai , FSB

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

tightening screws

Russia Opens Record Number of Treason Cases in 2023 – Holod

Authorities launched 82 treason investigations between January and July — a fourfold increase from the 20 cases investigated in all of 2022.
2 Min read
warning message

The FSB's Arrests of Russians Accused of Funding Ukraine's Army, Explained

Arrests of Russians suspected of funding the Ukrainian Armed Forces have become increasingly frequent. What's going on?
4 Min read
Shootout

Russia's FSB Kills Man Accused of Attempting Sabotage Attack

Security officials claimed to have foiled a terrorist attack “carried out by Russian supporters of nationalist ideas" who worked in coordination with...
1 Min read
Travel disruption

FSB Makes Arrests at Norwegian Border

The two individuals allegedly tried to make it illegally across the border to Norway.