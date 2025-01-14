Russia Labels Ukrainian Meme ‘Terrorist Organization’

The independent news outlet Pepel first reported on the FSB’s designation of the “Belgorod People’s Republic” as a terrorist organization on Tuesday.
The designation coincides with the FSB’s publication of a list of 172 Indigenous groups labeled as “terrorist organizations” by Russia’s Supreme Court last November. The list now includes, for the first time, two regional media outlets that cover Indigenous culture and life in Russia.
Authorities claim the listed organizations are “structural subdivisions” of the Free Nations of PostRussia Forum, a Poland-based group founded in 2022 that advocates for the dissolution of the Russian Federation.
Many of the organizations have rejected those accusations, arguing that they work to protect the rights of Indigenous people in Russia rather than promote separatism.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.