Russia Labels Ukrainian Meme ‘Terrorist Organization’

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) designated the “Belgorod People’s Republic,” a fictional entity born as an online meme, as a “terrorist organization,” Russian media reported Tuesday.

The “Belgorod People’s Republic” meme began circulating on Ukrainian social media in reaction to incursions by armed groups into southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The name parodies the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics in eastern Ukraine, which were established by pro-Russian rebels in 2014. Moscow recognized these territories as independent ahead of the full-scale invasion and later claimed to annex them.

The meme gained enough popularity to prompt Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov to publicly deny rumors about the “Belgorod People’s Republic” in mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Google Maps lists a fictional address for the “BNR” in the Belgorod border village of Bezymeno, linking it to a Ukrainian hotline for Russian soldiers seeking to defect. Ukrainian forces also reportedly distributed leaflets in the area urging residents to display a fictional flag or write “BNR” on rooftops to avoid drone strikes.